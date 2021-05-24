Connect with us

Nigerian Idol Season 6: Let the Top 8 Serenade You with Captivating Performances

The Sweet Moment Drake’s Son Adonis Made a Cute Appearance Onstage at the #BMAs

Team Waje Lights Up the Stage in Episode 9 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Workout with Dorathy Bachor + New Piercing with Sharon Ooja - Abimbola Craig is Living her Best Life

Tomike Adeoye's New Vlog features her Adorable In-Laws😍

Dimma Umeh's Realistic Morning Routine for The Year

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee share their views on the Effects of Parenting in Marriages on "Baby Talk Show"

Here's Episode 9 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

5 Things Prince Harry Spoke About in New Docuseries "The Me You Can’t See"

Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

Published

41 mins ago

 on

It was another elimination night for Nigerian Idol season 6 contestants as Clinton‘s race comes to an end and the Top 8 contestants are revealed.

The top 8 contestants went on to impress the judges Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika with their captivating performances as theytook over the stage one after the other.

Watch their performances below:

Akunna on “Loving Your Way”

Akunna brings her undeniable energy to the stage and delivers a mesmerizing performance of Seyi Shay’s “Loving Your Way“.

Emmanuel on “For You”

Emmanuel coasts through Teni’s “For You” with so much ease you’d think he wrote it.

Daniel on “Good Morning”

Daniel brings his distinct vocals to this performance of Brymo’s “Good Morning“.

Faith on “Awele”

Faith went from being a charming young man to a romantic highlife crooner with this rendition of “Awele” by Flavour.

Comfort on “Duduke”

This joyful and passionate rendition of Simi’s “Duduke” had hearts melting and arguably ranks way up as one of Comfort’s best performances.

Kingdom on “Aye”

Kingdom added a bit of flair and made magic with this rendition of Davido’s “Aye“.

Francis on “Ada Ada”

Another impressive performance by Francis, who looks like he may have mastered the art of great performances with his take on Flavour’s “Ada Ada“.

Beyonce on “Right Now”

Such a defining moment for Beyonce as she ignites passion with her thrilling cover of Seyi Shay’s “Right Now“.

