This episode of “A Day In The Life” is focused on Afrobeats rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez.

MTV Base, consistent with telling African stories and spotlighting outstanding Africans in entertainment, takes us through his “Sex Over Love” album listening party and media rounds in this celebrity-insight series.

Watch the video below: