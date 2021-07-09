Watch Episode 10 (An Old Flame, A New Name) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

In episode 10 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”, Benson Attah shows up for his lost family and what does Adaora do?

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below: