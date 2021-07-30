Connect with us

Toke Makinwa & Taymesan end the special season of “Toke Moments” with the topic Gen Z vs Social Media

To end the special season of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa sits with Taymesan to discuss the “woke” generation aka Gen Z, social media and the recent cancel culture.

She says, “I definitely feel like social media has fast moved away from what it was created for, lately people are so scared to share their opinions for the fear of the “drags” they will receive. Everyone is so cautious, it comes off as pretentious and the recent need to cancel people without any grace like everyone is all of a sudden perfect. Taymesan and I discuss at length and you don’t want to miss it.”

Watch the video below:

