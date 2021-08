We are all wondering how all of this will end because things are about to get really dirty in episode 12 (Dirty Politics) of RED TV’s “Public Figure“.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below: