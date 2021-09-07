Your Better Self with Akanna: Making a Baby is the Highest Form of Human Creativity

I always knew that I wanted to be a father and that I needed someone very different from me, a woman, to make this dream come true. So I partnered up with my beautiful wife and we began to enjoy the many blessings that marriage brings, among which is the pleasurable pain of making and raising children. We both quickly saw the need to take the focus off ourselves and meet the other person’s needs instead. Focusing on the other person’s pleasure was more important than pleasing ourselves. A practice that is further proving beneficial now that we have to rush to meet this little one’s every need the moment he opens up his mouth to cry.