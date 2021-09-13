BNxBBNaija: The Hardest Lesson Boma has Learned Coming Out of the Shine Ya Eye House

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this quick chat, Big Brother Naija star Boma tells BellaNaija about his stay in Biggie’s house, his biggest regret, the people he thought were his biggest threats in the house and the hardest lesson he’s learned coming out of the house.

About the cause of his eviction, Boma says, “the situation with Tega and Angel got me evicted. Coming out now, I realize that. It was really painful.

He believes this is the case because:

My love became hate instantly. I feel like I’m the most hated guy right now in Africa. I’m getting death threats… They’re not just fighting me, they’re extending it to my family, and that’s heavy.

This game is, people have to love you for you to stay in the game. So all my love became hate. For sure I had to be sent away.

Boma described the following Housemates with one word each:

Pere – rugged
Tega – smart
Whitemoney – calculative
Angel -emotional
Saga – emotional

Boma says his biggest threats in the house were Whitemoney and Liquorose and the most important friendship he formed were those with:

Tega, Arin, Nini, and Saga. Because my team told me Arim and Nini were my people and the friendships behind your back are the main ones.

The hardest lesson Boma has learned is:

Salt kind of looks like sugar until you get close and taste it. You can be doing something to someone and their reaction towards it might be quite different. I might say something to you and I don’t mean to, my intention might be different from how you react. People take things differently.

Watch Boma’s full interview below:

