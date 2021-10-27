Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

As a personal branding strategist, one thing that I can tell you for sure about building a personal brand is that there is no great brand without great content. Most people want to build a quality personal brand online, but they often forget that building a personal brand is synonymous with showcasing your value and how you can help others. This can be effectively communicated through great content. Most often than not, great content is what separates your brand from others, it becomes that unique signature people ascribe to you. It quickly tells someone who you are and what you stand for.

One can invest in beautiful branding: logo, using the right colours, have the right fonts, and even the most engaging templates for socials, but if you don’t have the right content to help you communicate your value, then you haven’t achieved so much with your brand. What makes your personal brand valuable is the value you pass on to those who listen to you. That value can be seen or detected from the content you put out.

I have also come to the realisation that everyone has some form of value that they can serve their audience, but not everyone comes to the realisation of this value. Some stay in denial while those who come to the realisation of the value don’t know how to package it in a way that people can easily consume. This is where crafting great content comes in.

Let’s look at my 4 key Cs of creating great content for your personal brand.

Content ideas

One of the best ways to develop great and relevant content is by sitting down to map out the content ideas that come to mind when you think of your niche as a personal brand, the audience you are trying to communicate with, as well as the value you are trying to pass across. This value can be in form of your unique skills, education, and experiences all combined together. Sit down and set out a brainstorming session with yourself or with a brand or content strategist if you are able to.

Content pillars

Another way to come up with great content is to have content pillars. I like to describe content pillars as your key content buckets or categories where different content fits into. For instance, as an expert, some content pillars you might want to consider include: expert advice, my opinion on, my best strategies for, question and answers, practical tutorials, and so on. Your content pillars must make sense to your audience as well as the value you are trying to pass across.

Content formats

Your content formats help you decide on the kind of content to put out. For instance, if you want to do more videos, then you might want to consider lots of storytelling content for your audience. Some may prefer audiograms – which means attaching audio to your picture. In such audio, you deliver some form of quality content for your audience. Or you can decide to do a combination of different content formats.

Content platforms

Sometimes your content platforms can help you come up with content ideas for your brand. For example, if your target audience is majorly on Twitter, you can decide to create Twitter threads to help you explain a certain concept in a detailed, intriguing and better way. Your content platforms can help to shape the type of content you put out for your brand.

The bottom line is that you can get great content from what you already know, and you can achieve this with the prescribed 4 Cs above.

Photo by Monstera from Pexels