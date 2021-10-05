BN TV
Make Thirst-Trapping Chicken Stew with Kikifoodies’ Simple Recipe
Kikifoodies has a quick and easy recipe for making thirst-trapping chicken stew in her new YouTube food vlog.
Ingredients:
Chicken stew
2kg chicken
1 small onion
3 cloves garlic
5 sprigs thyme
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons chicken seasoning
1 teaspoon ginger
Pepper mix:
6-8 tomatoes
3 large bell peppers
1 onion
Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo)
1 cup oil
4 cups Pepper mix
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chicken seasoning
Fresh thyme
Curry powder
1 cup chicken stock
Watch the video below: