Make Thirst-Trapping Chicken Stew with Kikifoodies’ Simple Recipe

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Kikifoodies has a quick and easy recipe for making thirst-trapping chicken stew in her new YouTube food vlog.

Ingredients:

Chicken stew

2kg chicken
1 small onion
3 cloves garlic
5 sprigs thyme
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons chicken seasoning
1 teaspoon ginger

Pepper mix:

6-8 tomatoes
3 large bell peppers
1 onion
Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo)

1 cup oil
4 cups Pepper mix
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chicken seasoning
Fresh thyme
Curry powder
1 cup chicken stock

Watch the video below:

