We Finally Get an Explanation for Muna & Charles' Situation in Episode 2 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode two of TNC Africa‘s Our Best Friend’s Wedding” has premiered on their YouTube channel.

With the bills piling up, Onome finally confronts Captain with an ultimatum, which results in things getting very difficult for Kemi on both the work and home front. Muna and Charles finally give us an explanation for what is going on with them, and Jade gets a surprise visitor.

Watch the new episode below:

