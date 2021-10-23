Idara Idemeko shares the struggles & perks of being an IJGB in new episode of “Tea with Tay”

In this new episode of “Tea with Tay“, Taymesan catches up with an old friend and former colleague, Idara Idemekoe.

They got to talk about Idara’s experiences moving back and working in Nigeria. The struggles and perks of having an accent. Taymesan gets Idara to spill a little more tea about the reason why she moved back.

Remising on her experiences with a lot of laughter and banter, Idara and Taymesan also touches on the serious aspect of romantic and parental relationships.

Watch the new episode below: