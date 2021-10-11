BN TV
You Should Try Sisi Yemmie’s Yummy Coconut Moi Moi Recipe
Sisi Yemmie is back with a new food vlog and this time, she’s preparing delicious Coconut Moi Moi.
If you’re a Moi Moi lover and you want to enjoy it differently, you should check out this recipe.
Here’s what you will need:
– 2 Cups Beans
– 200ml water to blend
– Tatashe 3
– Scotch Bonnet 3
– Shombo 4
– Onion 2
– Crayfish Powder 2 Tablespoons
– Vegetable oil 1/4 cup
– Salt 1 Teaspoon
– Curry Powder 2 Teaspoons
– Chicken seasoning powder 2 Teaspoon (depends on the seasoning in your stock)
– Chicken/Beef Stock 100ml (hot)
– Smoked Mackerel deboned 1
– 4 Eggs boiled
-Coconut Milk 50ml
-Moin Moin Leaves
Watch the video below: