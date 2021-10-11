You Should Try Sisi Yemmie’s Yummy Coconut Moi Moi Recipe

Sisi Yemmie is back with a new food vlog and this time, she’s preparing delicious Coconut Moi Moi.

If you’re a Moi Moi lover and you want to enjoy it differently, you should check out this recipe.

Here’s what you will need:

– 2 Cups Beans

– 200ml water to blend

– Tatashe 3

– Scotch Bonnet 3

– Shombo 4

– Onion 2

– Crayfish Powder 2 Tablespoons

– Vegetable oil 1/4 cup

– Salt 1 Teaspoon

– Curry Powder 2 Teaspoons

– Chicken seasoning powder 2 Teaspoon (depends on the seasoning in your stock)

– Chicken/Beef Stock 100ml (hot)

– Smoked Mackerel deboned 1

– 4 Eggs boiled

-Coconut Milk 50ml

-Moin Moin Leaves

Watch the video below: