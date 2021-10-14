Watch the Trailer for “The Days To Follow” a 2D Animation about Two Sisters & their #EndSARS Protest Experience

Connect with us

Published

42 mins ago

 on

The Days to Follow,” a short 2D animation from BGH production, is about two sisters whose lives are forever changed after they attend the #EndSARS protests.

“The Days to Follow” premiere online on the first anniversary of the sad incident, October 20, 2021. The animation touches on the bitter truth of the lives of police brutality victims when the camera stops rolling.

The writer and director, Jamila Dankaro says she chose the medium of animation to tell the story because she wanted the playfulness of the colours to cut through the weighty message. She says her goal was to tell a story that caused people around the world to remember the events while not evoking trauma. “All over the world, we (Black people) are arguing the validity of their voice and with this pain in mind, I wanted to create something to honour the families who lost their loved ones. I wanted to create something for my people.”

Watch the trailer below:

