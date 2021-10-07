The Kitchen Muse’s Creamy Chicken Pasta Recipe is a Must-Try

“I’m making creamy chicken pasta for dinner tonight and wanted to share the process with you,” says The Kitchen Muse as she shares another must-try recipe vlog on YouTube.

This meal takes only 25 minutes to make so it’s perfect if you’re a busy mum or if you just don’t like spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

Ingredients

200g Boneless Chicken Breast

2/3 cup Cooking Cream

100g Turkey Bacon

1 Tbsp Oil

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese

1 Tbsp Butter

1 Clove Garlic

1 Tsp Dried parsley

1/2 Tbsp Chilli Flakes

1/2 Med Onion

Handful of Spring Onions (Sliced)

1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Oregano

1/2 Tsp Paprika

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

Pinch of salt

Learn the process below: