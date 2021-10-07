BN TV
The Kitchen Muse’s Creamy Chicken Pasta Recipe is a Must-Try
“I’m making creamy chicken pasta for dinner tonight and wanted to share the process with you,” says The Kitchen Muse as she shares another must-try recipe vlog on YouTube.
This meal takes only 25 minutes to make so it’s perfect if you’re a busy mum or if you just don’t like spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
200g Boneless Chicken Breast
2/3 cup Cooking Cream
100g Turkey Bacon
1 Tbsp Oil
1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Clove Garlic
1 Tsp Dried parsley
1/2 Tbsp Chilli Flakes
1/2 Med Onion
Handful of Spring Onions (Sliced)
1/2 Tsp Black Pepper
1 Tsp Oregano
1/2 Tsp Paprika
1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
Pinch of salt
Learn the process below: