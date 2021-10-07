Amira has a Change of Mind in Episode 6 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Cassie’s situationship really evolves in episode 6 of RED TV‘s web series “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”.

Amira also seems to have a change of mind and everyone is now really worried for Lulu. A lot is going on, catch up in this week’s episode.

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

