BN Cuisine: The Kitchen Muse’s Premium Coconut Rice Recipe

In this YouTube vlog, The Kitchen Muse is sharing a recipe for making coconut rice – “premium coconut rice… one that has the full coconut taste that we love.”

Prep time: 15 Minutes

Cook time: 25 Minutes

Ingredients (Serves 6):

2 1/2 Cups Rice

3 Tbsp Oil

1 Can Coconut Milk

1/4 Cup Coconut Powder (mixed with 1/2C Water)

1 Cup Meat Stock

1 Med Onions

3 Small Habanero

1 Medium Dried Herring (Eja Shaw’s)

2 Small Smoked Catfish

4 Small Smoked Panla Fish

2 Tbsp Crayfish Powder

1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning

A pinch of Salt

Watch the video below: