Connect with us

BN TV

BN Cuisine: The Kitchen Muse's Premium Coconut Rice Recipe

BN TV

Moet & Nicole go down Memory Lane in Season Finale of "Spill The Tea with the Abebes"

BN TV

Become a Successful Content Creator with these Tips from Patricia Bright | "Vogue Visionaries"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 6, 7 & 8 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV

Amanda Dara's Debut Short Film "A Caring Player" Explores Stereotypes

BN TV

Let Johnny Drille serenade you with an Acoustic Version of "Sister"

BN TV

"Dear Earth" - Marsai Martin & Young Activists Have "A Message Of Hope"

BN TV

Kikifoodies's Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

BN TV Movies & TV

Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

BN TV

Catch the Last Two Episodes (12 & 13) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV

BN Cuisine: The Kitchen Muse’s Premium Coconut Rice Recipe

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this YouTube vlog, The Kitchen Muse is sharing a recipe for making coconut rice – “premium coconut rice… one that has the full coconut taste that we love.”

Prep time: 15 Minutes
Cook time: 25 Minutes

Ingredients (Serves 6):

2 1/2 Cups Rice
3 Tbsp Oil
1 Can Coconut Milk
1/4 Cup Coconut Powder (mixed with 1/2C Water)
1 Cup Meat Stock
1 Med Onions
3 Small Habanero
1 Medium Dried Herring (Eja Shaw’s)
2 Small Smoked Catfish
4 Small Smoked Panla Fish
2 Tbsp Crayfish Powder
1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning
A pinch of Salt

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php