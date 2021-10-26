BN TV
BN Cuisine: The Kitchen Muse’s Premium Coconut Rice Recipe
In this YouTube vlog, The Kitchen Muse is sharing a recipe for making coconut rice – “premium coconut rice… one that has the full coconut taste that we love.”
Prep time: 15 Minutes
Cook time: 25 Minutes
Ingredients (Serves 6):
2 1/2 Cups Rice
3 Tbsp Oil
1 Can Coconut Milk
1/4 Cup Coconut Powder (mixed with 1/2C Water)
1 Cup Meat Stock
1 Med Onions
3 Small Habanero
1 Medium Dried Herring (Eja Shaw’s)
2 Small Smoked Catfish
4 Small Smoked Panla Fish
2 Tbsp Crayfish Powder
1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning
A pinch of Salt
Watch the video below: