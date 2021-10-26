Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Amanda Dara's Debut Short Film "A Caring Player" Explores Stereotypes

BN TV

Moet & Nicole go down Memory Lane in Season Finale of "Spill The Tea with the Abebes"

BN TV

Become a Successful Content Creator with these Tips from Patricia Bright | "Vogue Visionaries"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 6, 7 & 8 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV

BN Cuisine: The Kitchen Muse's Premium Coconut Rice Recipe

BN TV

Let Johnny Drille serenade you with an Acoustic Version of "Sister"

BN TV

"Dear Earth" - Marsai Martin & Young Activists Have "A Message Of Hope"

BN TV

Kikifoodies's Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

BN TV Movies & TV

Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

BN TV

Catch the Last Two Episodes (12 & 13) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV

Amanda Dara’s Debut Short Film “A Caring Player” Explores Stereotypes

Published

2 hours ago

 on

To mark her 26th birthday on the 26th of October, TV host and actress Amanda Dara debuts her first movie production with a new short film titled “A Caring Player“.

A story of love, deceit and difficult choices, the short film explores the stereotypes of a good guy and a bad guy and incites the question: “Is it possible to be a caring Player?”

“A Caring Player” is brought to you by Amanda Dara Productions, directed by Adetola Films, written by Amanda Dara with Bestman Undie serving as associate producer.

It features Amanda Dara as the lead actor alongside Minjin and Taye Arimoro.

Watch the short film below:

CREDITS:

Sound scoring – Timmy Davies
Styled – George Nkem
Makeup – TMT by Layinka

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php