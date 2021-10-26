Amanda Dara’s Debut Short Film “A Caring Player” Explores Stereotypes

To mark her 26th birthday on the 26th of October, TV host and actress Amanda Dara debuts her first movie production with a new short film titled “A Caring Player“.

A story of love, deceit and difficult choices, the short film explores the stereotypes of a good guy and a bad guy and incites the question: “Is it possible to be a caring Player?”

“A Caring Player” is brought to you by Amanda Dara Productions, directed by Adetola Films, written by Amanda Dara with Bestman Undie serving as associate producer.

It features Amanda Dara as the lead actor alongside Minjin and Taye Arimoro.

Watch the short film below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CREDITS:

Sound scoring – Timmy Davies

Styled – George Nkem

Makeup – TMT by Layinka