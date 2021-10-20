Connect with us

BN TV Music

Wizkid talks Hit Song “Essence” with Justin Bieber & Becoming a Global Artist in New Interview | Watch

BN TV

Adele Tried a Hilarious Blind Taste Test of British Foods with Vogue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Jamila Dankaro's Full-Length 2D Animation “The Days To Follow”

BN TV

Tobi Bakre & Timini Egbuson talk Bridging the Gap in this New Episode of “Shop Talk” Season 3

BN TV Inspired

Engineer-turned-Baker Barbara Ndugbu shares her entrepreneurial journey on Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

BN TV

Feyi, Nara, & Teni join Dodos Uvieghara in Episode 3 of "To All The Girls"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix is Launching a Book Club with Uzo Aduba as Host

BN TV

If I Was President! Watch a New Episode of Adeolu Adefarasin’s "Shop Talk" with Ladipoe & Uti

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Taymesan gets all the tea from Nse Ikpe-Etim in the First Episode of "Tea With Tay" Podcast

BN TV

Catch the First Three Episodes of "Fit With Zaza" featuring Falz, Mawuli Gavor & Moet Abebe

BN TV

Wizkid talks Hit Song “Essence” with Justin Bieber & Becoming a Global Artist in New Interview | Watch

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Wizkid was a guest on Complex News hosted by Claire Ateku during the L.A. stop of his Made in Lagos tour, where he broke down his journey thus far and worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and Skepta, plus much more.

Complex News says; “After 10-plus years in the music game, Wizkid’s career seems to be nowhere near slowing down. Having just become the first African artist to be certified RIAA Platinum for his song “Essence” featuring Tems, Wizkid says there’s still a lot he wants to accomplish before he considers himself successful.”

On what self-care is for him, he says “getting a little sleep, spending time with my family”.

On his fashion choices, and the inspiration to some of his looks, he says “growth, comfortability, I just want to be comfortable when I pull out. Just whatever feels good on me. Whatever I can move in freely.”

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands
css.php