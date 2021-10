Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, DimmyBuoy releases his new track “Awarawa,” which simply means “like-minded people” in this context; jolly timeout. The song has a positive vibe.

DimmyBuoy is in plain words a distinctive artiste with serenading vocal prowess. The Lahlah produced song is a soft loveable tune, as DimmyBuoy goes further to render a quality vibe.

Listen to the track below:

Stream/Listen to the track here.