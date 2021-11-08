Connect with us

BN TV

Don't miss the new "BlackBox Interview" featuring UFC's First African Champion Kamaru Usman

BN TV Career

Mory Coco's Beginner Friendly Full-Face Make Up & Hijab Tutorial

BN TV

This Episode of Taymesan's Podcast "Tea with Tay" is Worth the Play

BN TV Music

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille joins forces with the LOUD Band for an enthralling live performance of "Sweet as a Mother's Love"

BN TV Living

Squat, Skip, Plank... Watch Tolani Baj get "Fit with Zaza"

BN TV

Lojay Reveals 5 Artists He Looks Up To in the First Episode of Accelerate TV's "5 @ Five"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie was 'Pleasantly Surprised' on Her Birthday | WATCH

BN TV

Lola OJ's Latest Docu-Story "The Truth About Skin Bleaching" explores Toning & its Potential Consequences

BN TV

BackRoad Gee & King Perryy take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Don’t miss the new “BlackBox Interview” featuring UFC’s First African Champion Kamaru Usman

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This new episode of “BlackBox Interview” features Nigerian fighter and UFC’s First African Champion Kamaru Usman who earned the welterweight champion title in 2019 after defeating former champion, Tyron Woodley at the Ultimate Fight Championship.

From the jump, Kamaru Usman was destined for greatness. A true world-class champion who has only suffered a single defeat in his professional career.

Dubbed “The Nigerian Nightmare”, Usman enters the Blackbox to talk with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on all things that have made him the man he is today. From his early days in Auchi, Nigeria to dominating the UFC as one of the most bankable fighters in the ring and the sport’s history.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How

Individual Actions We Can Take To Mitigate The Risks of Climate Change

Ariyike Akinbobola: My Man – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php