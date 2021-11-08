Don’t miss the new “BlackBox Interview” featuring UFC’s First African Champion Kamaru Usman

This new episode of “BlackBox Interview” features Nigerian fighter and UFC’s First African Champion Kamaru Usman who earned the welterweight champion title in 2019 after defeating former champion, Tyron Woodley at the Ultimate Fight Championship.

From the jump, Kamaru Usman was destined for greatness. A true world-class champion who has only suffered a single defeat in his professional career.

Dubbed “The Nigerian Nightmare”, Usman enters the Blackbox to talk with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on all things that have made him the man he is today. From his early days in Auchi, Nigeria to dominating the UFC as one of the most bankable fighters in the ring and the sport’s history.

Watch the new episode below: