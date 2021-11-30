Highs & Lows of Digital Entertainment Industry – Don’t Jealous Me joins “The Wunmi Bello Show”

Wunmi Bello and comedian/actor Tolu Ogunmefun popularly known as Don’t Jealous Me have a special conversation about the highs and lows of working in the digital entertainment industry for this episode of “The Wunmi Bellow Show“.

Getting to speak to a pioneer whose artistry I’ve always loved and respected in such an unfiltered way is truly one for the books. It also comes at a very fitting time, as we’re now halfway through Men’s Health Awareness month.

They also discuss some challenging times throughout Tolu’s life, including his experiences with anxiety and panic attacks. “It’s not often we hear the truth about male mental health and I was honoured to have this conversation with someone who paved the way for many others,” says Wunmi.

Watch the new episode below: