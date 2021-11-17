Connect with us

BN TV

Catch Ayra Starr, Diana Eneje & Lady Donli in the First Two Episodes of "The Heat" by AMAKA

BN TV Living

Let Chef Chi Show You How to Make this Chicken Suya Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Laycon break down the lyrics of "Verified" on Accelerate TV

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Another Holiday Adventure in Season 2 of "How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral" | Official Trailer + First Photos

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Daniel Etim-Effiong Will Be Gracing Our Screens in Netflix's "Happiness Ever After"

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge-Watch Ten Episodes of "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" + "Jungle Diaries"

BN TV Living

Abimbola Craig details her Birthday Experience in this Interesting Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Abiodun & Stephanie are back in "Therapy" this time with a new doctor | Watch Episode 1 of Season Two

BN TV Movies & TV

Sandra Okunzuwa teams up with Frodd in the Latest Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

Chigul chats with Taymesan on social media, dating, & dealing with difficult moments on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

Catch Ayra Starr, Diana Eneje & Lady Donli in the First Two Episodes of “The Heat” by AMAKA

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We discovered an exciting interview series you would love.

Digital media publisher, AMAKA has launched a fun series tagged “The Heat,” where your favourite Kenyan, South African, and Nigerian celebs get to sit on a hot seat…and trust us, it’s not for the faint of heart.

In episode one, we learn more about the “Bloody Samaritan” singing sensation, Ayra Starr, and your favourite influencer, Diana Eneje, as they get creative, and candid conversations get more than a little spicy.

In episode two, we learn more about superstar singer-songwriter, Lady Donli, and your favourite content creator, Stephanie Moka, as they get creative, and candid conversations get more than a little spicy as they play ‘Hella Awkward.’

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: From AJ with Love by Vanessa Emeadi

RiRi Okoye: The Benefits of Coaching

BN Book Excerpt: Hope Is Not A Strategy; Faith is Not a Business Model by Mfonobong Inyang

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php