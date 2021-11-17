Connect with us

Kiki Foodies Recipe for Crepes Pancakes

6 hours ago

It is breakfast time and all you want is something light and enough to keep you going for the day. Or it is the weekend, a picnic or a reunion and you want something to snack on. It appears Kiki Foodies has all these scenarios in mind as they teach you how to prepare Crepe pancakes.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 medium eggs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • A pinch of salt
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter/oil
  • 1 cup flour
  • Oil/ butter for frying

Watch how to make it here

