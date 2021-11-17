BN TV
Kiki Foodies Recipe for Crepes Pancakes
It is breakfast time and all you want is something light and enough to keep you going for the day. Or it is the weekend, a picnic or a reunion and you want something to snack on. It appears Kiki Foodies has all these scenarios in mind as they teach you how to prepare Crepe pancakes.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 medium eggs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- A pinch of salt
- 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter/oil
- 1 cup flour
- Oil/ butter for frying
Watch how to make it here