Watch Alt Scenes TV’s Latest Short Film “Lady Koi Koi (The Arrival)” on BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Alt Scenes Tv has premiered its thriller film titled “Lady Koi Koi“, inspired by the popular Nigerian Secondary School stories about a mysterious lady who walks the hall of the school corridors at night.

The short film is directed by Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink), written by David Elujokor, produced by Anny Productions. It stars Mitchelle Michael, Kenechukwu Promise, Oluyemi Gbemisola, Sharon Jatto and Sunshine Rosman.

Watch “Lady Koi Koi (The Arrival)” below:

