Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Living

This Popcorn Chicken is the Perfect Comfort Food for the Weekend | Here's Kiki Foodies' Recipe

BN TV

Gyakie brought her A-game to the latest episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Stephanie considers body modification in episode 5 of "Therapy" season 2

BN TV Scoop

Nancy Isime recounts her path to success in the latest episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch CKay’s Acoustic Performance of "Love Nwantiti" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Music

Wizkid & Tems' Performance of "Essence" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Reminds Us Why Fans Love the Song

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Simi feat. Joeboy - So Bad

BN TV

Marriage, Career & Life Lessons - Omoni Oboli in Emotional Conversation #WithChude

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz discuss Tips & Tricks for Sex Life in Episode 9 of "OffAir" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV

Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

BN TV

This Popcorn Chicken is the Perfect Comfort Food for the Weekend | Here’s Kiki Foodies’ Recipe

Published

4 hours ago

 on

No one should ignore a nice batch of crispy Popcorn chicken or chicken nuggets. A serving of this is rich in protein and carbohydrates, both when consumed in the right proportion, benefits the body. Kiki Foodies teaches us how to prepare chicken nuggets.

Ingredients:

  • 2 large chicken breast (cut into small chunks

Spice mix:

  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 2 teaspoons of crushed chicken cube
  • 1 tablespoon of garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon of onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons of paprika
  • 1 tablespoon of red pepper

Flour Mix:

  • 2 cups of flour
  • 2 tablespoons of the spice MIX above

Buttermilk:

  • 1 cup of buttermilk:

Buttermilk substitute:

  • 1 cup of milk + 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar

Watch how to prepare Popcorn Chicken below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php