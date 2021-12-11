This Popcorn Chicken is the Perfect Comfort Food for the Weekend | Here’s Kiki Foodies’ Recipe

No one should ignore a nice batch of crispy Popcorn chicken or chicken nuggets. A serving of this is rich in protein and carbohydrates, both when consumed in the right proportion, benefits the body. Kiki Foodies teaches us how to prepare chicken nuggets.

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breast (cut into small chunks

Spice mix:

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of crushed chicken cube

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

2 tablespoons of paprika

1 tablespoon of red pepper

Flour Mix:

2 cups of flour

2 tablespoons of the spice MIX above

Buttermilk:

1 cup of buttermilk:

Buttermilk substitute:

1 cup of milk + 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar

Watch how to prepare Popcorn Chicken below: