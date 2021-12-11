BN TV
This Popcorn Chicken is the Perfect Comfort Food for the Weekend | Here’s Kiki Foodies’ Recipe
No one should ignore a nice batch of crispy Popcorn chicken or chicken nuggets. A serving of this is rich in protein and carbohydrates, both when consumed in the right proportion, benefits the body. Kiki Foodies teaches us how to prepare chicken nuggets.
Ingredients:
-
2 large chicken breast (cut into small chunks
Spice mix:
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 2 teaspoons of crushed chicken cube
- 1 tablespoon of garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon of onion powder
- 2 tablespoons of paprika
- 1 tablespoon of red pepper
Flour Mix:
- 2 cups of flour
- 2 tablespoons of the spice MIX above
Buttermilk:
-
1 cup of buttermilk:
Buttermilk substitute:
-
1 cup of milk + 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar
Watch how to prepare Popcorn Chicken below: