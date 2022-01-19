Recipe for Fluffy Pancakes, Courtesy of Ify’s Kitchen

In this video, Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make the most fluffy homemade pancake.

The description for the vlog says,

This pancake recipe makes the most fluffy and amazing pancakes ever. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Plus all the ingredients for this pancake recipe are in your kitchen right now. You really should try this pancake recipe.

Recipe

1½ cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

21/2 tablespoons sugar

1 egg

1¼ cup milk

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

¼ cup melted butter or cooking oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

