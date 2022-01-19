Toke Makinwa is Back with the First Episode of “Toke Moments” for 2022

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of “Toke Moments” and she’s dishing out all the tea we missed out on while she was away.

She says, “Toke Moments is backkkkkkk… I have been away for far too long guys and what a way too return. Happy New Year to all my Youtube Family, the year 2022 is upon us and this is the year to do the most. I have highlighted the Baby Girl’s Creed in 2022, let’s get back to being our ultimate baddies and fuck shit up this year.”

Watch the new vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

