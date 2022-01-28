Babajide Duroshola shares his Tech Story on Peace Itimi’s “Founders Connect”

Babajide Duroshola, General Manager at M-KOPA & ex-Country Director, SafeBoda, joins Peace Itimi in the latest episode of “Founders Connect“.

Babajide is an experienced professional whose mission is to help founders build long-lasting technology-enabled companies in Africa. My experience spans tech, banking, and consulting. Babajide previously worked as a Community Manager with Andela, had stints in Access Bank and Phillips Consulting, and is the ex-country manager of Safeboda. Currently, he is the GM (Nigeria) of M-kopa.

M-Kopa is an African connected asset financing platform that provides underbanked customers in Africa with essential products, including solar lighting, televisions, fridges, smartphones & financial services. M-Kopa was launched commercially in 2012 and is headquartered in Nairobi.