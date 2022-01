In episode three of Accelerate TV’s “Third Avenue,” Pamela turns into a matchmaker to help Kim get a boyfriend after Leo and Tim fumble her chances of being with the hot neighbor.

“Third Avenue,” acomedy web series produced by Esse Akwawa and Bami Gregs, and directed by Tope Alake, stars Lilian Afegbai, Jide Kene A. (Swanky JKA), Bami Gregs, Temitope Olowoniyan, and David Jones David.

Watch the new episode below: