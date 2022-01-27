You Should Try This Cheap & Healthy Vegetable Stew Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

In this episode of her food vlog, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen is sharing a newly discovered recipe for making this tasty-looking vegetable stew. She says:

Why didn’t I know this recipe before? It’s super easy and makes use of very few ingredients. This vegetable stew is called sukuma wiki and it is popular in East Africa. Though popularly paired with ugali or sadza, I pair mine with rice, plantains, yam, pasta, pretty much anything goes. you can use any kind of greens you have to make this healthy vegetable stew.