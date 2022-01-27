Pamilerin Adegoke, Anee Icha join Bisola Aiyeola to Discuss Adulting in Episode 2 of “NdaniRealTalk” Season 5

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 2 of Ndani TV’s “Real Talk” season five is here.

In today’s episode, host Bisola Aiyeola chats with creative director, Ceeclassic, actor/ writer and producer, Anee Icha, and brand strategist, Pamilerin Adegoke about adulting in this new age.

“Do you recall your first adulting experience? At what point in your life did it hit you that you are now officially an adult?” is the question of the day.

Watch the new episode below:

