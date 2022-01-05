BN TV
Zeelicious’ Easy to Make Recipe for Fried Meat Pies
Winnie of Zeelicious is back with another mouth-watering, easy to make, holiday-inspired recipe.
In this episode, she’s showing you how to make a meat pie without an oven, but frying it in the pot with lots of oil, and according to her, it gives the snacks a very unique taste.
Ingredients:
For the Dough
– 3 1/2 All-Purpose Flour
– Cold Water
– 1 Cold Egg
– 250g Cold Margarine
– 1/2 Tsp. Baking Powder
– 1 Tbsp. Sugar
– Salt to Taste
For the filling
– 3 Tsp. Vegetable Oil
– 1 Cup Diced Carrots
– 4 Cups Minced Meat
– 2 Cups Diced Irish potatoes
– 1 Tsp. Corn Starch
– 1 Onion Bulb
– 1/2 Tbsp. Curry Powder
– 1/4 Tbsp. Thyme
– 1/2 Tbsp. Paprika Powder
– 2 Seasoning Cubes
– 2 Pieces Fresh Pepper
– 2 Garlic Cloves
– Salt to Taste
Watch the vlog below: