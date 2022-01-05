Zeelicious’ Easy to Make Recipe for Fried Meat Pies

Winnie of Zeelicious is back with another mouth-watering, easy to make, holiday-inspired recipe.

In this episode, she’s showing you how to make a meat pie without an oven, but frying it in the pot with lots of oil, and according to her, it gives the snacks a very unique taste.

Ingredients:

For the Dough

– 3 1/2 All-Purpose Flour

– Cold Water

– 1 Cold Egg

– 250g Cold Margarine

– 1/2 Tsp. Baking Powder

– 1 Tbsp. Sugar

– Salt to Taste

For the filling

– 3 Tsp. Vegetable Oil

– 1 Cup Diced Carrots

– 4 Cups Minced Meat

– 2 Cups Diced Irish potatoes

– 1 Tsp. Corn Starch

– 1 Onion Bulb

– 1/2 Tbsp. Curry Powder

– 1/4 Tbsp. Thyme

– 1/2 Tbsp. Paprika Powder

– 2 Seasoning Cubes

– 2 Pieces Fresh Pepper

– 2 Garlic Cloves

– Salt to Taste

Watch the vlog below: