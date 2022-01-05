Connect with us

BN TV Living

Zeelicious' Easy to Make Recipe for Fried Meat Pies

BN TV

Watch this new episode of Koko Kalango’s show “Colours of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bunmi Ajakaiye's New Film "Who Lived at Number 6" on BN TV

BN TV

Another Episode of “Tea with Tay” is Here

BN TV Music

Watch Goya Menor put a spin on his viral single “Ameno” on Glitch Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Season Finale of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "Money.Men.Marriage"

BN TV Music

The Second Part of Asa's "BlackBox" Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Here!

BN TV

"Detty December, Sapa in January" is what Nedu Wazobia, Husband Material are discussing in Episode 2 of "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV

Ayra Starr serves up Performance Video for "Snitch" feat. Fousheé

BN TV

Zeelicious’ Easy to Make Recipe for Fried Meat Pies

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Winnie of Zeelicious is back with another mouth-watering, easy to make, holiday-inspired recipe.

In this episode, she’s showing you how to make a meat pie without an oven, but frying it in the pot with lots of oil, and according to her, it gives the snacks a very unique taste.

Ingredients:

For the Dough
– 3 1/2 All-Purpose Flour
– Cold Water
– 1 Cold Egg
– 250g Cold Margarine
– 1/2 Tsp. Baking Powder
– 1 Tbsp. Sugar
– Salt to Taste

For the filling
– 3 Tsp. Vegetable Oil
– 1 Cup Diced Carrots
– 4 Cups Minced Meat
– 2 Cups Diced Irish potatoes
– 1 Tsp. Corn Starch
– 1 Onion Bulb
– 1/2 Tbsp. Curry Powder
– 1/4 Tbsp. Thyme
– 1/2 Tbsp. Paprika Powder
– 2 Seasoning Cubes
– 2 Pieces Fresh Pepper
– 2 Garlic Cloves
– Salt to Taste

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php