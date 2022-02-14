“You make it all so worth it,” Nyerovwo’s Shout-Out to Osy is Filling Our Hearts with Love

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Nyerovwo whose boo, Osy, is making love all worth it. Dig in! 

 

Osy, my love. 

Do you remember when you first asked me out?

At the time, it had been 3 months since we first met at a fuel station. We were sitting in your car, gisting as usual because neither of us wanted to end it and quite frankly, we were having too much fun. That’s one of the things I love about you, our idea of fun is very similar

The way we have multi-layered conversations that are so introspective my blood pumps and my hormones are raging. The way we are able to navigate from one topic to another, fluidly.

I have never had that with anybody; this intense connection that I feel with you. And I told you this much, to which you answered “we should just make this relationship official already”. And we did.

It’s been 9 months of me getting to know you more. Seeing your depth, your vulnerabilities, your mind. Gosh! How I love your mind.

There are a couple of things I love about you. I love how your eyes squint when you smile. How, when you make a weird face before you say something, I know I’m about to be annoyed. How you look at me with so much passion when we are about to make love. So much so that my body responds, even when we are in a room filled with people

I love that you are funny and you balance my seriousness with your goofy side. I love that you laugh so easily, makes me feel like the funniest woman on the face of the earth. I love how your body language eases and your tone softens when you are telling me about the dreams you have for our future. I love how we are building the life that we desire, one mental brick at a time. I love how our lives fit so snugly into one another

You make it all so worth it, Osy.

I cannot wait to give you a little girl that looks like me but has your personality. And a son that’s going to look up to you, in awe, the way a boy looks up to his father. I cannot wait for us to begin to live all our dreams

There is so much in store for us baby and I cannot wait to explore that with you. I love doing life with you my love.

Happy Valentine’s Day, baby.

Nyerovwo

