BamBam & Teddy A Announce They’re Expecting a Baby With Stunning Maternity Shoot

BamBam and Teddy A are set to be parents for the second time.

The reality stars formally announced the news with a beautiful maternity shoot that they both shared on their respective Instagram pages on Monday.

“I’m completely in love with you Papi,” Bam Bam wrote. “No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside. Being a mother is learning about the strength you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.”

The couple’s new addition will join their daughter, Zendaya, who was born on March 5, 2020.

See more cute photos of the Adebuniyans below:

Congratulations and cheers to the happy couple as they prepare to grow their family even more.