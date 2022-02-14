Connect with us

BamBam & Teddy A Announce They're Expecting a Baby With Stunning Maternity Shoot

26 Nollywood Movies Everyone Should Watch This Valentine's Day on Netflix

Williams Uchemba Is A Dad! The Actor & His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl

Catch Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji in the Latest Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

"Ndani Real Talk": Osi, Seyi Shay & Kamsi Nnamani talk to Bisola Aiyeola about the dating scene in Lagos

Will Smith, Denzel Washington & "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Earn Oscar Nominations

Binge Watch Five Episodes of Marcy Dolapo Oni & Diana Yekinni's Podcast "Naija Girls Dish"

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, Bimbo Akintola & More Join the Cast of TNC Africa’s "Little Black Book" Series

This Video of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington Will Make Your Day!

Marriage, Criticisms & Success - Listen to Mo Abudu's Interview with Chude Jideonwo on "#WithChude"

BamBam & Teddy A Announce They’re Expecting a Baby With Stunning Maternity Shoot

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BamBam and Teddy A are set to be parents for the second time.

The reality stars formally announced the news with a beautiful maternity shoot that they both shared on their respective Instagram pages on Monday.

I’m completely in love with you Papi,” Bam Bam wrote. “No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside. Being a mother is learning about the strength you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.”

 

The couple’s new addition will join their daughter, Zendaya, who was born on March 5, 2020.

See more cute photos of the Adebuniyans below:

 

Congratulations and cheers to the happy couple as they prepare to grow their family even more.

