BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Rose’s Letter to her Future Boo Will Make you Fall in Love 🥰

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Rose who is writing a letter to her future boo. Dig in!

Hey boo,

Thank you for being you, and for these amazing years. Yes, you are stuck with me, so we have forever to go. Thank you, babe, for the endless loving, numerous learning, effective growing, and your continuous support.

Rome, they say, was not built in a day, but they were laying bricks every hour. So is this love we’ve built and now enjoy. Everyone has come to know of it; ‘God when ‘ed by these young ‘ins, and ready to be passed down to our kids. (I hope they emulate us, because why not)

Thank you for helping me realize that loving the way I do is valid, even if it is not understood by all. Thank you for sticking with me when everything seems blurred and I forget that we’ve got this. For reminding me that I am not alone.

Thank you for holding my hand when everything seems to be falling apart. Mhen, we’ve really done this life together.

Whew! Memories.

Thank you for kneeling beside me to pray, knowing God is our biggest cheerleader, and for being my prayer warrior when I just can’t.

Thank you for reminding me that our vows, “in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer till death do us part” means it is me and you plus God against the world. I hope people still believe those lines when they say it!

Thank you for always leaving me sweet notes around the house, even though we know that I am a better writer. Thank you for the random musical breaks of your voice; it’s funny how they come when I am beginning to miss you at work, or while I am on a work trip.

You are one of a kind; you made me the luckiest woman on earth as I have made you the luckiest man on earth.

Happy Valentine’s Day! I know you are reading this and shaking your head. Yes, I am shouting you out today, like I will for the rest of our lives because you deserve this and more.

I don’t think I have met you yet, but maybe I have, and I just don’t know it. Anyway, I can’t wait to meet you, and read this to you on our 5th wedding anniversary. Or maybe even on our wedding day!

Love you, boo!

Always and forever (RUE).

Rose