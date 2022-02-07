Connect with us

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Ifeoluwa Loves the Way Khaleesi Walks "Like the entire world can wait for you"

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

"We are no ordinary couple" - Gloria's Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

Features

A.B.P: Ye Single Pringles! Here are 3 Things You Can Do This Valentine's Day

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Sekani's Boo Brings Her Unfathomable Joy

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Bukunmi's Love for Eniola is Wholesome and Complete

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

"You make it all so worth it," Nyerovwo's Shout-Out to Osy is Filling Our Hearts with Love

Features

Money Matters with Nimi: M is for Marriage and Money Matters

Events Features

Be A Part of the "World Cancer Day Awareness Walk" Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Thing I Call Fear

Features

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Purple who is celebrating her boo of 7 years. Dig in!

Hey Bestfriend,

It’s been 7 years of great friendship and, honestly, it has been simply amazing, I would have written this on a piece of paper or as a text message but, oh well, I can as well write it on here.

I want you to know how amazing you have been in my life; the constant encouragement, love, and support I have gotten from you is immeasurable. You have had a great impact on my growth, you are so inspiring and a super talented photographer. You don’t even know how amazing and talented you are, but your long term friends and I know.

The both of us have been through a lot together and most of the time when I break, you always got my back and stood tall for me still.

I thank God every day for giving me such a human in my life.

All I pray for is for us to continue growing together in wealth, health, love and friendship.

Your Bighead,

Purple

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Ifeoluwa Loves the Way Khaleesi Walks “Like the entire world can wait for you”

“We are no ordinary couple” – Gloria’s Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

A.B.P: Ye Single Pringles! Here are 3 Things You Can Do This Valentine’s Day

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Sekani’s Boo Brings Her Unfathomable Joy
css.php