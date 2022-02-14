Connect with us

Scoop

Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, We Love These Valentine’s Day Snaps… You Will Too!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and so is fashion.

In this season of love, your favourite celebrities are saying happy valentine’s day in their special ways with classic red ensembles and drop-dead gorgeous photos.

Can you feel the love?

Tega Dominic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tega Dominic (@its_tegadominic)

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Maria Chike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

Iyabo Ojo

Iyanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IT’S IYANYAAA 🇳🇬 (@iyanya)

Jackie Bent

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

Rotimi & Vanessa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @vanessamdee

Pere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pere Egbi (@pereegbiofficial)

Lola OJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz

