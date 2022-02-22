Connect with us

ICYMI: Watch Chiké & Simi Perform "Running (To You)" Live at the No Music, No Life Concert

Pretty Mike, Nedu & Naomi air their opinions on promiscuity in Lagos | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series 'Young, Famous & African'

Sisi Yemmie's Guide on How to Plan a Baby Shower

Curious About the Tech Space? This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Kessiena Majemite is For You!

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast "Menisms"

Asa shares visuals for new single "Ocean"

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

3 hours ago

Afro-pop/soul star Chiké performed tracks off his critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut album “Boo of the Booless” live at the “No Music, No Life” concert in Muri Okunlola Park, Lagos.

The album features the entirety of Chike’s performance which celebrated the power of music, and the life it gives was described as magical and spectacular by the press in attendance. The set chronicles his musical legacy thus far and ushering in his sophomore album “The Brother’s Keeper”.

Watch him perform “Running (To You)” with Simi in the video below:

