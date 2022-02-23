Check out some of the highlights from Jim Iyke’s interview on “#WithChude”

Jim Iyke sits with Chude Jideonwo in the latest episode of “#WithChude” to discuss his marriage, his kids, and some of the businesses he ventured into that failed.

He revealed that even though his mother died, he was unable to come to terms with her death and the ensuing spiritual farce that preceded it, which nearly drove him to the brink of insanity. “I went through 5 men of God that played me back to back. Every time I went they assured us healing but they would never do it.”

“I said I will live in this church for 2 years if you heal my mum. So after a while, they have a meeting you need to come down. I remember I was there, my sister was behind me when this guy came and was doing stuff. When he crossed me, I chuckled. Then he came back to me, my brother I don’t know what happened after that. This world is deep, there’s a spiritual something I’ve come to notice about this world that is way beyond us. What happened I don’t know, I saw the video and said that’s not me but that was me.”

Sharing what he learned from the interview with Jim Iyke, Chude said;

The one I think I should share is when I asked ‘what’s the thing that most held you?’, he said ‘God’. Now, what I liked about it… and I do not disbelieve people when they say God but sometimes you have to communicate things in a way that people know that you really felt it. Not prayer, not performance, not fasting for 20 days, not all those big things that we think we have to do to earn God’s grace, no. Sometimes it’s just ‘God please help me, please show me’. I don’t want to doubt you, these things are making me doubt you, please God be there for me. The Christian Bible says, in Jeremiah 29:13, ‘and you will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart’. It’s at that moment when you’re not performing, when just say God help me God if you exist show up for me, God if you exist help me. That authentic prayer when nothing else is working. That is what I learnt from Jim Iyke today.

This is not your typical interview; have a look at some of the highlights from the interview below:

