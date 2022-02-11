Connect with us

Ify's Kitchen Has a Foolproof Method for Making Bitterleaf Soup (Ofe Onugbu)

Seyi Shay announces Pregnancy in Music Video for "Big Girl" | Watch

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy’s New Music Video “Do Yourself”

Catch Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji in the Latest Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

For Toke Makinwa, it's time for people to stop posting videos of them crying | Watch "Toke Moments"

"Ndani Real Talk": Osi, Seyi Shay & Kamsi Nnamani talk to Bisola Aiyeola about the dating scene in Lagos

Does Your Shade Determine Your Success? Marcy & Diana weigh in on Colourism in New Episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

Rema Releases New Single "Calm Down"

Diamond Platnumz represents Tanzania with a kinetic performance of "Gidi" on 'Global Spin'

Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain

Ofe Onugbu, or Bitter Leaf Soup, is a traditional dish of the Igbo people of Eastern Nigeria. Many non-Igbos avoid bitter leaf soup because they believe it is a highly bitter soup, as its name implies. Ofe Onugbu is not at all bitter. Before adding the leaves to the soup, they must first be properly rinsed to remove any bitterness.

In this new vlog, Ify’s Kitchen will be showing you the surefire way of making the soup. She says, “bitter-leaf soup a.k.a ofe onugbu is not your mate. It is on another level. I am yet to see someone who has tried Ofe Onugbu and won’t go back for seconds. I have made this bitter-leaf soup recipe with so much love and I hope you enjoy it.”

Ingredients
Cooked meat/shaki (tripe) or beef
Meat stock
Dry fish
Scotch bonnet pepper (red and yellow)
Cooked cocoyam
Palm oil
Washed bitter leaf
Seasoning powder
Salt
Ground Cameroon pepper
Ground crayfish
Ogili Isi (fermented locust beans)

Watch the video below:

