Bookmark This Sausage Rice Recipe by Ify’s Kitchen For Your Next Meal

Are you running out of meal ideas or just looking for new twists and tips to spice up your meals? Ify’s Kitchen has a recipe for sausage rice we bet you’ll love to try.

She says:

You will be amazed at both the look and flavours of this dish. My sausage rice recipe looks great and tastes amazing. This sausage rice recipe is the perfect weeknight dinner because of how easy and quick it is to put together. Your whole family will enjoy this recipe. I promise.

Ingredients

Sausage rice

4 Sausages

1 Onion

1-2 teaspoons Ginger garlic paste

2 sachets Tomato puree (140g)

Chicken seasoning powder to taste

5-7 scotch bonnet peppers (pureed)

1 cup Mixed colour bell pepper

½ cup Cooking oil

Sazon seasoning to taste

1 tablespoon dried parsley

3 cups Basmati rice

Watch the video below: