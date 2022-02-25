This Ify’s Kitchen Recipe for Instant Noodles is a Game Changer

Tired of the same old instant noodles and looking for ways to make them more tasty and enjoyable?

Let Ify’s Kitchen show you how you can transform your average instant noodles into a meal fit for royalty. This Instant noodles recipe is very delicious and healthy. This will become your favourite instant noodles recipe in no time.

Ingredients

2 eggs

Noodles seasoning

seasoning powder

Salt to taste

1 small Onion

Seafood mix

3 -4 Scotch bonnet peppers

4 tomatoes

I cup diced mixed bell peppers

3 packs instant noodles

Cooking oil

Watch and learn: