This Ify's Kitchen Recipe for Instant Noodles is a Game Changer

New Video: Chiké - Nwoke Oma

First Paying Job, Crush & Female Icon... Ayra Starr Details Some of Her First Moments in New Vlog

Sisi Yemmie Gets Ready to Welcome Baby 3 | Watch "Sisi Weekly"

To Japa or Not? Watch This Special Edition of "Ndani Real Talk"

Trailer: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Enyinna Nwigwe & Akon star in Hollywood Comedy Film "The American King"

Watch Blessing & Stan Nze Tell Their Heartwarming Love Story in this New Vlog

New Video: Ric Hassani - Angel (Acoustic Version)

Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on "Me, Her & Everything Else" to talk Weddings

Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Juicy Discussion on "Toke Moments"

This Ify's Kitchen Recipe for Instant Noodles is a Game Changer

6 hours ago

Tired of the same old instant noodles and looking for ways to make them more tasty and enjoyable?

Let Ify’s Kitchen show you how you can transform your average instant noodles into a meal fit for royalty. This Instant noodles recipe is very delicious and healthy. This will become your favourite instant noodles recipe in no time.

Ingredients 
2 eggs
Noodles seasoning
seasoning powder
Salt to taste
1 small Onion
Seafood mix
3 -4 Scotch bonnet peppers
4 tomatoes
I cup diced mixed bell peppers
3 packs instant noodles
Cooking oil

Watch and learn:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

