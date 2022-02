Steven Umoh, known by his stage name Obongjayar, is a Nigerian musical artist based in London, has dropped a new single titled “Try.” He’s also shared a video directed by Spencer Young where he takes the stage and performs for his inner child.

“Try” track announces his debut album “Some Nights I Dream of Doors“, which will be out on May 13.

Watch the video below:

Pre-order “Some Nights I Dream of Doors” here.