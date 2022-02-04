Sisi Yemmie’s Turkey Curry Sauce Recipe Is Perfect For When Regular Sauce Just Won’t Cut It

There is a new delicious recipe on Sisi Yemmie’s YouTube channel. The recipe is for turkey curry sauce, and it looks too delicious!

She wrote on her channel:

This Turkey Curry Sauce is delicious and quickly comes together. You can substitute Chicken with Turkey. You can pair this Turkey Curry with Yam, Rice, Pasta, Potatoes.

Ingredients

Ginger

Green and Red Bell Pepper

Spring Onions

Red Onions

Turkey wings

Corn flour

Carrot

Garlic

Curry powder

White pepper

Salt

Chicken stock powder

Thyme

Watch the vlog below: