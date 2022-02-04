Connect with us

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie's Turkey Curry Sauce Recipe Is Perfect For When Regular Sauce Just Won’t Cut It

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello & 121 Selah - No Distance

BN TV

#BBNaija Liquorose & Cross Team Up in this Super Funny Episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Relationships

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Share their Favorite Love Languages in this Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

BN TV News

New Music + Video: Obongjayar - Try

BN TV Music

Oxlade drops Refix for Skiibii's "Baddest Boy" | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: YCee feat. Nanpa Básico - Intentionally

BN TV Movies & TV

"Girlfriend Troubles" As Seen in Episode 4 of 'Third Avenue'

BN TV

Adunni Ade, Tolu Bally & Moet Abebe define what pretty privilege means and its influence on #NdaniRealTalk with Bisola Aiyeola

BN TV Music

Seyi Shay tells Accelerate TV five ridiculous stories she has heard about herself

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie’s Turkey Curry Sauce Recipe Is Perfect For When Regular Sauce Just Won’t Cut It

Published

5 hours ago

 on

There is a new delicious recipe on Sisi Yemmie’s YouTube channel. The recipe is for turkey curry sauce, and it looks too delicious!

She wrote on her channel:

This Turkey Curry Sauce is delicious and quickly comes together. You can substitute Chicken with Turkey. You can pair this Turkey Curry with Yam, Rice, Pasta, Potatoes.

Ingredients

Ginger
Green and Red Bell Pepper
Spring Onions
Red Onions
Turkey wings
Corn flour
Carrot
Garlic
Curry powder
White pepper
Salt
Chicken stock powder
Thyme

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Peace Akinyode: Is it Selfish to Choose Not to Have Kids?
css.php