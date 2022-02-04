BN TV
Sisi Yemmie’s Turkey Curry Sauce Recipe Is Perfect For When Regular Sauce Just Won’t Cut It
There is a new delicious recipe on Sisi Yemmie’s YouTube channel. The recipe is for turkey curry sauce, and it looks too delicious!
She wrote on her channel:
This Turkey Curry Sauce is delicious and quickly comes together. You can substitute Chicken with Turkey. You can pair this Turkey Curry with Yam, Rice, Pasta, Potatoes.
Ingredients
Ginger
Green and Red Bell Pepper
Spring Onions
Red Onions
Turkey wings
Corn flour
Carrot
Garlic
Curry powder
White pepper
Salt
Chicken stock powder
Thyme
Watch the vlog below: