For Toke Makinwa, it’s time for people to stop posting videos of them crying | Watch “Toke Moments”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A new “Toke Moments” episode from Toke Makinwa is here.

In this episode, she expresses her dissatisfaction at seeing people posting videos of themselves crying to social media.

She says, “One of the things that really need to stop is people going online to record themselves crying. I find the whole process of feeling sad (we all do), and thinking the best way to feel better is to go live and record yourself crying to strangers who do not give a fuck about you. Is it a cry for attention? Make it make sense pls… Watch, like, comment, share and pls subscribe too. Feel free to share your opinions too.”

Watch her vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

