Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix Has Premiered the Official Trailer for the South African Historic Film "Silverton Siege" | Watch

Beauty BN TV Style

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BN TV Music

Winnie Harlow appears in Wizkid's music video for "True Love"

BN TV Music

New Video: Skiibii - Trenches

BN TV Music Scoop

Praiz Debuts Short Film From His Album "Reckless" Directed by Ifan Michael & Featuring Liquorose

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Stan Nze talks about how he proposed to Blessing in new video

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie reveals what she named her daughter in new vlog

BN TV Relationships

Watch the New Episode of the "Frankly Speaking" Podcast

BN TV Living

This Mother's Day Edition of "#WithChude" Tackles a Topic That is Rarely Discussed: Postnatal Depression 

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye's #MothersDay Shoutout to Mums is Both Inspiring and Heartwarming

BN TV

Netflix Has Premiered the Official Trailer for the South African Historic Film “Silverton Siege” | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The first trailer for Netflix’s action-thriller “Silverton Siege” has been released. The South African film, based on a real event, follows three young freedom fighters and their tense confrontation with police, which helped start the Free Mandela movement. As the nation attempted to overthrow a repressive apartheid dictatorship, the siege proved to be a watershed point in the country’s turbulent history.

The Trio are all in agreement that someone, possibly one of them, is an “Impimpi” – a sell-out and police spy. The question is, who? In the bank, the pressure builds and tensions increase. Everyone engaged is fighting for the same thing: freedom. As the Trio realizes that their only alternatives are jail or death, they resolve to negotiate Nelson Mandela’s release.

South African director Mandla Dube directed “Silverton Siege”, which stars Noxolo Dlamini, Thabo Rametsi, and Stefan Erasmus as the infamous MK three. It also stars Arnold Vosloo, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, and Tumisho Masha.

Silverton Siege will be released on Netflix on April 27 to coincide with the South African official holiday Freedom Day, which marks the country’s first democratic elections after apartheid ended.

Check out the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household
css.php