Falz walks us through his transition from artist to producer in this episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast
It’s time for another “Meet & Greet” podcast from Inkblot!
This episode is all about Falz, the man who wears many hats. He walks us through his journey, beginning with what it was like when he first started releasing music and being consistent through the years, to acting and becoming a producer himself, and lastly, he shares his opinions on current events in Nigeria.
Catch the new episode below: