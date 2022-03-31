When You See "... Featuring Buju/BNXN" You Know it's a HIT! Here's Proof

You know it’s true. From Buju to BNXN, you know he will always deliver on a feature.

Here are 10 pieces of evidence, including Wizkid‘s “Mood,” Ladipoe‘s “Feeling,” Pheelz‘s “Finesse“, Falz‘s “Ice cream” and more, to prove this point.

Scroll down!

1. Wizkid feat. Buju – “Mood”

2. Ladipoe feat. Buju – “Feeling”

3. Timaya feat. Buju – “Cold Outside”

4. Pheelz feat. Buju – “Finesse”

5. Blaqbonez feat. Buju and Amaarae – “Bling”

6. Basketmouth feat. Buju – “Your Body”

7. Dia Verse feat. Buju – “Sweet Daddy”

8. Show Dem Camp feat. Buju – “Do me Nice”

9. Zlatan feat. Buju – “Alubarika”

10. Falz feat. BNXN – “Ice Cream”