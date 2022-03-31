Connect with us

When You See "... Featuring Buju/BNXN" You Know it's a HIT! Here's Proof

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

This episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else" highlights the good, bad and ugly side of oversharing online

Jaypaul Joins the Cast of Africa Magic's TV Series "Tinsel"

Falz walks us through his transition from artist to producer in this episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Podcast

Netflix Has Premiered the Official Trailer for the South African Historic Film "Silverton Siege" | Watch

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Winnie Harlow appears in Wizkid's music video for "True Love"

New Video: Skiibii - Trenches

You know it’s true. From Buju to BNXN, you know he will always deliver on a feature.

Here are 10 pieces of evidence, including Wizkid‘s “Mood,” Ladipoe‘s “Feeling,” Pheelz‘s “Finesse“, Falz‘s “Ice cream” and more, to prove this point.

1. Wizkid feat. Buju – “Mood”

2. Ladipoe feat. Buju – “Feeling”

3. Timaya feat. Buju – “Cold Outside”

4. Pheelz feat. Buju – “Finesse”

5. Blaqbonez feat. Buju and Amaarae – “Bling”

6. Basketmouth feat. Buju – “Your Body”

7. Dia Verse feat. Buju – “Sweet Daddy”

8. Show Dem Camp feat. Buju – “Do me Nice”

9. Zlatan feat. Buju – “Alubarika”

10. Falz feat. BNXN – “Ice Cream”

