Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

In the acclaimed world’s largest floating slum, known as Makoko, is where Hope for the Slum Floating School is located. This free school for orphans and less privileged children living in Makoko was founded in June 2021 after an outreach carried out in this community by a registered nonprofit organisation: Hope and support for the slum child initiative.

During the outreach, they found out that the majority of the children do not go to school and were confined to living their lives in this slum. On seeing this great need, it became imperative to bring the school to them, hence the establishment of Hope for the Slum Floating School.

Currently, there are two schools now (one on water and the other on land), and over 300 beneficiaries attend the free school. The school needs support to run its daily activities, get school uniforms for new children, daily meals for them, chairs and tables, canoes, and other materials for mentorship and vocational classes that take place every Saturday.

Most importantly, there’s an urgent need to build a permanent school structure that can accommodate over 1500 children. We are calling on everyone to support us to ensure the children of Makoko have access to free and quality education. Help us keep their dreams alive by creating an enabling environment for them to achieve these dreams.

Please click on donate-ng.com/campaign/floatingschoolmakoko to make donations.

