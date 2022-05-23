Connect with us

Features

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Features Living

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Beauty Features

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

Features Living

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron

Features Inspired

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Features

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Events Features

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Features Living

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It

Features

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Allow yourself to experience healthy friendships. Let go of the idea that every friendship should automatically lead to a romantic relationship. There is a purpose for everyone you meet in your life. Each one will teach you a valuable lesson without necessarily having to be romantically linked with you.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dear Kay,

There is so much I want to tell you. I don’t even know where to start. It’s often said that love is the most powerful force in the world. Barbara De Angelis describes love as “a force more formidable than any other. It is invisible; it cannot be seen or measured, yet, it is powerful enough to transform you in a moment, and offer you more joy than any material possession could.” 

We all want to be loved and feel cherished by the people we hold dear. But sometimes, in our bid to experience love at all costs, we often get involved with people who are not right for us, just to avoid being lonely. But love should not be forced. These important reminders will guide you on your journey to self-actualization:

Love will find you at the right time

Slow down and be patient. There’s a philosophy that the thing you are searching for will find you just when you stop looking. Do not search for love desperately, it will find you at the right time when you least expect it. Love needs to happen by itself,  you can’t rush it.

Love should be organic

Let love happen to you naturally. It should not be burdensome or forced; it should flow organically. Truth is, you can’t force love. It’s either there or it isn’t. Take your mind off your fairytale “happily ever after” for a second and let Creation work its magic. 

Fall in love with the process of becoming the best version of yourself 

By loving and developing yourself, you set the tone for how you want to be treated in a relationship. Add value to your life and go after the things you are passionate about. Pursue your goals and be open to what lies ahead.

Not every friendship will lead to a relationship  

Allow yourself to experience healthy friendships. Let go of the idea that every friendship should automatically lead to a romantic relationship. There is truly a purpose for everyone you meet in your life. Each one will teach you a valuable lesson without necessarily having to be romantically linked with you.

Do not ignore red flags  

Do not get swept off by the notion of love that you completely ignore the warning signs in a relationship. Ignoring red flags in a relationship because you want to see the good in your partner will cost you later. If someone is clearly not the one for you, don’t force a connection.

The only person that can give your life meaning is you  

You owe it to yourself to live a purposeful life. You can’t go through life expecting your partner to give meaning to your life. Be content in your own company and always remember that you are the captain of your own ship.

Do not settle for a one-sided relationship  

If you are investing most of the energy and effort in a relationship, it will get draining in the long run and become difficult to sustain. Relationships are definitely worth fighting for, but you cannot be the only one fighting.

P.S: With or without a relationship, be your own person

and remember that you are completely whole, Kay.

Love,

Your future self.

 

***
Featured image: Dreamstime

Related Topics:

Kaitlin is a writer, public speaker, and humanitarian. She is passionate about gender sensitivity, the awakening of self and positive lifestyle changes. Her writing is geared towards self-awareness and acceptance. You can connect with her on Instagram @kay.akwada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron
css.php